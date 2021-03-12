The deluxe version tacks six new tracks onto the end of Serpentine Prison. There are four covers: the Velvet Underground’s “European Son,” Bettye Swan’s “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye,” Morphine’s “In Spite Of Me,” and Eddie Floyd’s “Big Bird.” And then it ends with two more Berninger originals, both of which happen to share titles with latter-day Beatles tracks: the previously shared “Let It Be” and “The End.”

According to a statement accompanying the deluxe release, the Serpentine Prison sessions yielded 12 originals and seven covers, so Berninger potentially has three more covers banked somewhere. In the meantime, this new tracklist feels like a bounty. Stream the full deluxe edition below.