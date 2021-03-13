Thundercat & Ace Hashimoto – “VAPORWAVES”

Ace Hashimoto is the musical persona of Chicago-born singer, rapper, and producer Brandun DeShay, formed when he moved to Tokyo in 2016. DeShay has produced for people like Chance The Rapper, SZA, Mac Miller, Joey Bada$$, and Danny Brown, and he’s finally getting ready to release his debut album as Ace Hashimoto. Now, he’s teamed up with Thundercat for a new song called “VAPORWAVES.”

“this song is about existential crisis and i believe it was that concept that led me to feeling free enough to do things i’ve always wanted to do, while also being even more grateful for the things i CAN do. if that make sense,” DeShay explains. “basically, be aware of your own mortality. remember, we’re all just human. and tell the people you care about, “i’m happy to have you in my life.” Listen below.