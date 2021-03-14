Grammys 2021: Kamasi Washington & More Cover Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” For Its 50th Anniversary
Marvin Gaye’s landmark album What’s Going On came out 50 years ago this year. The Grammys honored the album — which was not recognized by the Recording Academy at the time it was released — with a performance of “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” that opened the award show’s Premiere Ceremony.
The large cast of musicians involved included Kamasi Washington, Alexandre Desplat, Ledisi, PJ Morton, Sarah Jarosz, Anoushka Shankar, Grace Potter, John Beasley, Camilo Regina Carter, Bebel Gilberto, the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, and many more, all of whom are nominated for Grammys this year.
Watch below.