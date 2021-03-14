Harry Styles Wins His First Grammy, Gets Extremely Bleeped

News March 14, 2021

By Tom Breihan

Harry Styles opened this year’s Grammys, performing a jazz-funk version of “Watermelon Sugar” with a bonus Dev Hynes bass solo. Later in the night, Styles won his first-ever Grammy, as “Watermelon Sugar” beat out a loaded Best Pop Solo Performance that include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa. He accepted the award in a very yellow plaid jacket and a very purple boa, and he looked fantastic. During his thank-you speech, he said something that caused network censors to bleep out half of it.

