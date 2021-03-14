Grammys 2021: H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” Wins Song Of The Year
Grammys favorite Gabi Wilson, aka H.E.R., won Song Of The Year at the Grammys tonight for her protest song “I Can’t Breathe.” She beat out Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” and JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” to take home the trophy, and she accepted the world alongside her co-songwriter Tiara Thomas.