Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammys Won By Any Singer

Beyoncé just made history at the Grammys. When her song “Black Parade” won Best R&B Performance — her fourth win of the night following Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her Megan Thee Stallion collab “Savage” and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” — she officially beat Alison Krauss’ all-time record for most Grammy wins by a female artist or by any singer, with 28 Grammys.

“I’m so honored. I’m so excited. Thank you guys. As an artist I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” Bey said while accepting the trophy. “This is so overwhelming; I’ve been working my whole life, since nine years old and I can’t believe this happened, it’s such a magical night.”

“Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching,” Beyoncé continued. “Two daughters, and my son, are all watching. Blue, congratulations — you won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies, y’all are my babies, and I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night. Thank you.”

There could be more Grammys history made tonight. Beyoncé still has two songs nominated for Record Of The Year, “Black Parade” and “Savage.” If either one of them wins, she’ll break Quincy Jones’ record for most Grammy wins by a living artist. If that ends up happening, the only person she’ll still have to beat will be the late conductor Sir Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys. It’s definitely not going to happen tonight, but there’s always next year!

