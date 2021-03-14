Grammys 2021: Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Performance Features Killer Mike, Tamika Mallory

News March 14, 2021 11:05 PM By Tom Breihan

Grammys 2021: Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Performance Features Killer Mike, Tamika Mallory

News March 14, 2021 11:05 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, amidst a global protest movement, the Atlanta rap star Lil Baby released the moving, topical single “The Bigger Picture.” On this year’s Grammy Awards, Lil Baby performed “The Bigger Picture” in an elaborately staged outdoor performance. The performance opened with a dramatic portrayal of police killing a Black man, and this went straight into a whole theatrical version of Baby leading a protest against riot cops. This performance of “The Bigger Picture” also featured a speech from activist Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike rapping a verse from the Run The Jewels album RTJ4, and it ended with a big fireworks display. Watch it below.

