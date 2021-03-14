Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist To Win Album Of The Year Grammy Three Times
Taylor Swift’s folklore just won Album Of The Year at the Grammys. This is Swift’s third time winning Album Of The Year following wins for 2008’s Fearless and 2014’s 1989. It’s the first time a female artist has won Album Of The Year three times. She was joined on stage by producers Aaron Dessner (of the National) and Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers). Swift: “I wanna thank Justin Vernon, I’m so excited to meet you some day.”
Other contenders in the category included Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo, Black Pumas’ Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay’s Everyday Life, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3, Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.