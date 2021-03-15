Daniel Bachman – “Coronach”

New Music March 15, 2021 11:32 AM By Tom Breihan

Daniel Bachman – “Coronach”

New Music March 15, 2021 11:32 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, one of the last live performances I saw before the arrival of the pandemic was Daniel Bachman, the fingerpicking guitar wizard, in my friend Blair’s living room. This wasn’t even a DIY house show; it was just Blair’s housewarming party, and everyone sat on the floor to hear Bachman pull these amazing, bewitching instrumental reveries out of his acoustic guitar. It’s hypnotic, private music that works weirdly well in a group-hang setting. This spring, Bachman will release another double album of those compositions.

Bachman, who is based in Virginia, has been making folk-inspired instrumental pieces for years, and I remember writing about his gorgeous self-titled album on the same day that America elected Donald Trump president. Three years ago, Bachman released The Morning Star, a double album of ominous instrumental pieces. This spring, he’ll follow that one with another double LP called Axacan.

On Axacan, Bachman combines his evocative, haunted solo arrangements with field recordings of things like church bells, radio broadcasts, and frog chirps. Lead single “Coronach” is a nine-minute track that starts out quiet and meditative and builds to a sense of slashing, violent catharsis before easing back into contemplation. It’s a powerful piece of music, and you can hear it below.

Axacan is out 5/7 on Three Lobed Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    20 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Who Are Black Pumas, And Why Are They Grammy Darlings?

    5 days ago

    The Weeknd Says He Will Boycott The Grammys Going Forward

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest