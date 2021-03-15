Grammys Ratings Hit New All-Time Low

Grammys Ratings Hit New All-Time Low

The Grammy Awards ceremony might have been a little more tolerable this year than in years past, but it seems that not many people were watching it at all. As Variety reports, early numbers indicate that the telecast hit a new record low this year, pulling in an average of 7.88 million viewers with a 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. (These numbers will likely rise 15-20% after time zone adjustments for those watching on the West Coast.)

That’s a steep drop from last year’s already dismal numbers when the Grammys drew in 18.7 million viewers and a 5.4 in the 18-49 demo. The 2021 Grammys are now the least-watched Grammys ceremony of all-time, besting (or worsting, in this case) the host-less 2006 Grammys, which had 17 million viewers.

Despite the low ratings, the Grammys was the most-watched broadcast of Sunday night. It joins the Golden Globes as another awards show that hit an all-time ratings low this year. The 2021 edition of that show drew 6.9 million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 demo rating when it aired a couple weeks ago.

