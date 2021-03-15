Watch Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss Sing Metal Versions Of ’90s Dance-Pop Hits

Comedian Jordan Olds’ weekly video series Two Minutes To Late Night has been churning out quality covers throughout lockdown, a lot of them metal-ified takes on songs that are far from metal. This week’s entry is a zany, mind-boggling medley of ’90s house and dance-pop hits fittingly called “NOW That’s What I Call A Metal 90’s Club Mix.”

A lot of them are sung by Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss, who does Alice DJ’s “Better Off Alone” and DJ Sammy’s “Heaven” (2001, but same idea!) and joins Carina Zachary to sing Vengaboys’ “We Like To Party! (The Vengabus).” Zachary, who leads the band Husbandry, also does Corona’s “The Rhythm Of The Night.” And that’s not all: The six-minute medley includes renditions of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” Haddaway’s “What Is Love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me),” and, of course, Darude’s “Sandstorm,” plus quite a few more.

Other musicians involved this week include Myke Terry, Izzy Fontaine, Boots, Myrone, Alan Cassidy, Nili Brosh, and horns from the Ghost Fun Orchestra. Check it out below.

Krauss previously appeared in Two Minutes To Late Night‘s Guns N’ Roses cover.