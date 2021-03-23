Josiah Wise once described his religion as silence. In an interview with Afropunk last year, the musician known as serpentwithfeet talked about his “significant need for silence,” necessary for contemplation and reflection and, ultimately, happiness. Silence and sitting with one’s emotions are tenets carried over from a childhood spent in the church, recalling the hushed pews of Wise’s youth; more recently, that same environment has been cultivated in the sunny exteriors of Los Angeles, where serpentwithfeet moved from Brooklyn a couple years ago. That solitude courses through his sophomore album, DEACON. Not in a lonely sense but in a peaceful way — it’s an album that treats contentedness as a reverent state. On “Fellowship,” its lead single, Wise floats through the air as he celebrates the friends that hold him way up high in the clouds. Backed by Sampha and Lil Silva, Wise luxuriates in his newfound quiet time: “This is the blessing of my 30s/ I’m spending less time worrying/ And more time recounting the love.”

soil, serpentwithfeet’s 2018 debut album, struggled to find the stillness that comes so easily on DEACON. soil was operatic and grand but it also sounded dour, weighed down by past love and regrets. It was beautiful but it could also be harrowing — violent music that might have accompanied an ornate horror film. soil and its preceding blisters EP sounded busy — the arrangements were so intricate and ambitious that it’s no wonder serpentwithfeet found admirers in Björk and Ty Dolla $ign and Nao. DEACON is ambitious too, but in a different way. Where his past work layered sounds into an oppressive smear — like on the highlight “cherubim,” feverish and a little manic in its intense desire — DEACON sounds like a gleaming streak of light.

Last year’s Apparition EP was a step toward this new sound. “A Comma” in particular felt like a demarcation line, like Wise was letting go of all his baggage and allowing himself to be happy. “Life’s gotta get easier, can’t carry a heavy heart into another year,” he sings. It’s that thread he picks up again on DEACON, where he navigates how invigorating it is to feel good about yourself. DEACON is a celebratory album — it sounds airy and weightless. It is, I guess you could say, a more traditional take on R&B, pulling more from Wise’s icons like Janet Jackson and Brandy than his gospel and classical roots, but he still keeps his flair for the dramatic. His knack for pithy vocal phrasings and ear for pristine production keeps anything from sounding too familiar.