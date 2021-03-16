St. Vincent, Kid Cudi Playing Saturday Night Live Next Month
Saturday Night Live has announced its next round of musical guests. St. Vincent, who recently announced her new album Daddy’s Home, will perform on 4/3 opposite host Daniel Kaluuya. (Annie Clark previously performed on SNL in 2014). And Kid Cudi will perform on 4/10 opposite Carey Mulligan. (Cudi’s only been on the show as a cameo during Kanye West’s 2018 appearance.)
They join the previously-announced Jack Harlow, who will be on the show 3/27 with Maya Rudolph.