St. Vincent, Kid Cudi Playing Saturday Night Live Next Month

News March 16, 2021 2:09 PM By James Rettig

St. Vincent, Kid Cudi Playing Saturday Night Live Next Month

News March 16, 2021 2:09 PM By James Rettig

Saturday Night Live has announced its next round of musical guests. St. Vincent, who recently announced her new album Daddy’s Home, will perform on 4/3 opposite host Daniel Kaluuya. (Annie Clark previously performed on SNL in 2014). And Kid Cudi will perform on 4/10 opposite Carey Mulligan. (Cudi’s only been on the show as a cameo during Kanye West’s 2018 appearance.)

They join the previously-announced Jack Harlow, who will be on the show 3/27 with Maya Rudolph.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Rhye’s Michael Milosh Accused Of Grooming And Physical And Sexual Abuse By Ex-Wife

    13 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: New Pagans The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All

    12 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest