Garth Brooks Teases Previously Unreleased Chris Gaines Material

At this point it’s hard to even hear the Chris Gaines album, and not just because of Brooks’ exclusive streaming deal with Amazon Music. The album is out of print, mostly scrubbed from YouTube, and even Amazon Prime members can’t stream it. But as 98.9 The Bull points out, in Monday’s episode of his Facebook video series Inside Studio G, Brooks announced plans to reissue the project with previously unreleased bonus material. “You’re going to have it in every format you can possibly imagine,” Brooks said. “It’s coming.” He continued, “You’re going to have Chris Gaines stuff nobody’s ever heard before either. I love that project, so I’m excited.”

In the same video update, Brooks revealed that he’s been writing songs with Ashley McBryde, one of Nashville’s most critically acclaimed stars of the moment. Brooks reworked McBryde’s great “Girl Going Nowhere” as “Guy Going Nowhere” on his album The Anthology, Part III: Live and has been a vocal fan of hers. “She was tearing it up today,” Brooks said of his writing session with McBryde. “Me and Mitch [Rossell] just kind of sat and watched her.” He described the song they wrote as “stone country.”

The full video update is viewable below.