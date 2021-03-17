Stream Starrah’s Gleaming, Emotive Debut Album The Longest Interlude

New Music March 17, 2021 10:11 AM By Tom Breihan

The Delaware-born singer and rapper Starrah is mostly known as a behind-the-scenes figure in the pop world, and she’s been fantastically successful at that. Basically everything Starrah touches turns into a hit; she’s co-written smashes like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix),” Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” and Kevin Gates’ “2 Phones.” As an artist, though, Starrah has gone relatively under-the-radar. That might change today, since Starrah just released her debut album.

It’s sort of wild that someone as successful as Starrah hasn’t made an album until now, but that’s probably a choice. (She did team up with Diplo on a collaborative EP in 2017.) The Longest Interlude, Starrah’s new LP, is a short one, just half an hour long, and it chronicles a period of romantic difficulty. Starrah is an impeccable hook-crafter, and it’s cool to hear her turn that talent toward something more personal.

Considering all her collaborators, it’s a bit of a surprise that Starrah is the only vocalist who appears on The Longest Interlude. But the album does feature contributions from a whole lot of big-name producers, including Nile Rodgers, Skrillex, Boi 1da, Wondagurl, and Starrah’s “Keep Calm” collaborator James Blake. Stream the album below.

The Longest Interlude is self-released, and it’s out now.

