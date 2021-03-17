Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s Déjà Vu is getting a deluxe edition for its 50th anniversary through Rhino Records. (The album came out in March 1970, so technically it’s already 51!) The expansive new edition, which will be available on both LP and CD, features a remastered version of the original album and discs dedicated to demos, outtakes, and alternates from the recording sessions. It will also come with a hardcover book with rare photos and liner notes/annotations from Cameron Crowe.

Today, Rhino Records are sharing a demo of Neil Young’s “Birds” that he recorded with Graham Nash; “Birds” would wind up on Young’s own After The Gold Rush that was released a few months after Déjà Vu in 1970. Check that out and the tracklist for the deluxe edition below.

TRACKLIST:

Disc One: Original Album

01 “Carry On”

02 “Teach Your Children”

03 “Almost Cut My Hair”

04 “Helpless”

05 “Woodstock”

06 “Déjà Vu”

07 “Our House”

08 “4 + 20”

09 “Country Girl”

10 “Whiskey Boot Hill”

11 “Down, Down, Down”

12 “Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)

13 “Everybody I Love You”

Disc Two: Demos

01 “Our House” – Graham Nash *

02 “4 + 20” – Stephen Stills *

03 “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – David Crosby & Graham Nash

04 “Birds” – Neil Young & Graham Nash *

05 “So Begins the Task/Hold On Tight” – Stephen Stills *

06 “Right Between The Eyes” – Graham Nash

07 “Almost Cut My Hair” – David Crosby *

08 “Teach Your Children” – Graham Nash & David Crosby

09 “How Have You Been” – Crosby, Stills & Nash

10 “Triad” – David Crosby

11 “Horses Through a Rainstorm” – Graham Nash

12 “Know You Got to Run” – Stephen Stills *

13 “Question Why” – Graham Nash *

14 “Laughing” – David Crosby *

15 “She Can’t Handle It” – Stephen Stills *

16 “Sleep Song” – Graham Nash

17 “Déjà Vu” – David Crosby & Graham Nash *

18 “Our House” – Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell *

Disc Three: Outtakes

01 “Everyday We Live” *

02 “The Lee Shore” – 1969 Vocal *

03 “I’ll Be There” *

04 “Bluebird Revisited” *

05 “Horses Through a Rainstorm”

06 “30 Dollar Fine” *

07 “Ivory Tower” *

08 “Same Old Song” *

09 “Hold On Tight/Change Partners” *

10 “Laughing” *

11 “Right On Rock ’n’ Roll” *

Disc Four: Alternates

01 “Carry On” – Early Alternate Mix *

02 “Teach Your Children” – Early Version *

03 “Almost Cut My Hair” – Early Version *

04 “Helpless” – Harmonica Version

05 “Woodstock” – Alternate Vocals *

06 “Déjà Vu” – Early Alternate Mix *

07 “Our House” – Early Version *

08 “4 + 20” – Alternate Take 2 *

09 “Know You Got To Run” *

* denotes previously unissued

The 50th anniversary edition of Déjà Vu is out 5/14 via Rhino. Pre-order it here.