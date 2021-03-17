Laura Mvula – “Church Girl”

Laura Mvula hasn’t released an album since 2016’s The Dreaming Room, but that’s about to change in exciting fashion. The British singer will return this summer with Pink Noise, an album steeped in the sounds of 1980s synthpop. Here’s her statement on the project:

This is the album I always wanted make. Every corner is made warm with sunset tones of the 80s. I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads. I absorbed the dynamism of the 80s aesthetic right from my first moments on this planet. Wrestling with identity seems to be one of the rites of passage of the established artist. Making Pink Noise felt like the most violent of emotional wrestling matches. It took 3 years of waiting and waiting and fighting and dying and nothingness and then finally an explosion of sound. As if it was always here this record is my most honest and unapologetic flying of the freedom flag. In my adult years I had forgotten how important dance was to me as a vital tool of my creative expression. I brought it back, just for me, so I could find my delight in dance again. And now I can’t stop dancing. I can’t wait to play this album live.

Two weeks ago Mvula shared the resounding lead single and album opener “Safe Passage,” though at the time she hadn’t announced the LP yet. Today she’s back with the fizzy and ecstatic “Church Girl,” about which she has this to say:

I am not my story. For so long I identified as the things that happen in my life, the things I do, good or bad. I’m letting go of this mind-made “me.” I’m coming home to myself beyond the realm of form. I am not the thoughts in my head, or the things I achieve, or the shape of my haircut. I no longer “dance with the devil” on my back. I’m basking in the light of knowing my true self, the deeper “I.”

Hear both new tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Safe Passage”

02 “Conditional”

03 “Church Girl”

04 “Remedy”

05 “Magical”

06 “Pink Noise”

07 “Golden Ashes”

08 “What Matters”

09 “Got Me”

10 “Before The Dawn”

Pink Noise is out 7/2 on Warner/Atlantic/Flamingo. Pre-order it here.