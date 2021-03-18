Coachella Moving To 2022: Report

News March 18, 2021 10:13 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the pandemic arrived just as the summer festival season was getting ready to start, and Coachella was one of the first casualties. Coachella organizers Goldenvoice originally moved the festival from April to October 2020, and then they cancelled the 2020 festival outright as the severity of the pandemic became more apparent. When they announced the cancellation, Coachella’s organizers mentioned the possibility of a limited-capacity Coachella festival happening in the spring of 2021. But now, according to a Variety report, Coachella won’t happen this year at all.

Variety reports that “two industry sources with knowledge of the situation” claim that Coachella will not return until 2022. While many other festival organizers have announced plans to go forward this fall, the Goldenvoice promoters are reportedly dealing with “ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.” For an event the size of Coachella to happen this year, even in the fall, preparations would have to begin soon, and a lot of money would have to go into it. Even with vaccines becoming more widely available, it appears that Coachella’s organizers are pumping the brakes. One source tells Variety, “There’s a big difference between having two weekends of Coachella in California and throwing a country festival in Florida.”

Variety also says that Stagecoach, the Goldenvoice country festival that always takes place on the Coachella grounds a few weeks after Coachella, will also be postponed until next year.

