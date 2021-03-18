Marisa Anderson & William Tyler – “Lost Futures”

New Music March 18, 2021 11:21 AM By Peter Helman

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler – “Lost Futures”

New Music March 18, 2021 11:21 AM By Peter Helman

Instrumental guitar wizards Marisa Anderson and William Tyler are teaming up for a collaborative album called Lost Futures. The album is named after writer Mark Fisher’s idea that contemporary culture is haunted by “lost futures” that never came to be. “For every choice made, every path taken, there are multitudes of choices not made, paths not taken,” Anderson explains.

The pair first started working together after a Portland show in honor of the late Silver Jews mastermind David Berman. “There was an obvious and immediate affinity musically and personally which led to the feeling that we should try and do something together, but in January of 2020, both of us had pretty full schedules so it was more of a vague idea to do something, someday … then COVID hit,” Anderson explains. The two artists began composing music together remotely, with Tyler eventually joining Anderson in Portland to record Lost Future.

Today, along with the album’s announcement, Anderson and Tyler are sharing the title track “Lost Futures,” a gentle lullaby of gracefully entwining acoustic guitar parts. Listen to it below.

Lost Futures is out 8/27.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Lost In Emotion”

    6 hours ago

    Rhye’s Michael Milosh Accused Of Grooming And Physical And Sexual Abuse By Ex-Wife

    3 days ago

    Angles Turns 10

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest