Marisa Anderson & William Tyler – “Lost Futures”

Instrumental guitar wizards Marisa Anderson and William Tyler are teaming up for a collaborative album called Lost Futures. The album is named after writer Mark Fisher’s idea that contemporary culture is haunted by “lost futures” that never came to be. “For every choice made, every path taken, there are multitudes of choices not made, paths not taken,” Anderson explains.

The pair first started working together after a Portland show in honor of the late Silver Jews mastermind David Berman. “There was an obvious and immediate affinity musically and personally which led to the feeling that we should try and do something together, but in January of 2020, both of us had pretty full schedules so it was more of a vague idea to do something, someday … then COVID hit,” Anderson explains. The two artists began composing music together remotely, with Tyler eventually joining Anderson in Portland to record Lost Future.

Today, along with the album’s announcement, Anderson and Tyler are sharing the title track “Lost Futures,” a gentle lullaby of gracefully entwining acoustic guitar parts. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://marisaanderson.bandcamp.com/album/lost-futures">Lost Futures by Marisa Anderson/William Tyler</a>

Lost Futures is out 8/27.