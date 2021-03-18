Open Mike Eagle & The Lasso – “Gold Gloves”

Last year, the indie-rap veteran Open Mike Eagle released a great album called Anime, Trauma And Divorce — a painful personal deep-dive that somehow managed to be self-deprecating and funny. Today, OME has dropped a new compilation track, and you’d think that would be an excuse fo the man to relax a little bit, to go on cruise-control. That’s not really how Open Mike Eagle works, though.

Next month, the long-running indie label Mello Music Group will release the new compilation Bushido, which features appearances from people like Kool Keith, B-Real, Quelle Chris, Homeboy Sandman, and Stalley. We’ve already posted the self-produced Oddisee track “No Trouble,” which appears on the album, and now we get to hear what happens when Open Mike Eagle works with the Lasso.

The Lasso, a Michigan producer, is half of the duo Small Bills with Elucid; they put out a really good album last year. Last month, the Lasso released the new solo album 2121, which has appearances from people like Hemlock Ernst, better known as Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring. On the new song “Gold Glove,” Open Mike Eagle raps over a spacey, chattering beat from the Lasso. On the song, OME talks about trying to focus on his own inner health even though he’s not quite sure how to do that. Listen below.

<a href="https://mellomusicgroup360.bandcamp.com/album/bushido">Bushido by Mello Music Group</a>

The Bushido compilation is out 4/2 on Mello Music Group.