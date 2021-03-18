Mannequin Pussy Guitarist Thanasi Paul Leaves Band

Thanasi Paul, founding guitarist of the great Philadelphia punk group Mannequin Pussy, has left the band. “Big changes in MP world: We are now a three piece,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Near the end of last year, Thanasi left the band to begin a new chapter of his life. It’s big shoes to fill but we’re embracing the changes and are ready for all the music that will come next.”

Thanasi Paul and Mannequin Pussy frontwoman Marisa Dubice are childhood friends, and the band began as a musical outlet for the two of them before rounding out its lineup with drummer Kaleen Reading and bassist Colins “Bear” Regisford. Mannequin Pussy’s last album, the excellent Patience, came out in 2019. They’ve been teasing a new song and video out soon.