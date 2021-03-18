Mannequin Pussy Guitarist Thanasi Paul Leaves Band

News March 18, 2021 12:27 PM By Peter Helman

Mannequin Pussy Guitarist Thanasi Paul Leaves Band

News March 18, 2021 12:27 PM By Peter Helman

Thanasi Paul, founding guitarist of the great Philadelphia punk group Mannequin Pussy, has left the band. “Big changes in MP world: We are now a three piece,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Near the end of last year, Thanasi left the band to begin a new chapter of his life. It’s big shoes to fill but we’re embracing the changes and are ready for all the music that will come next.”

Thanasi Paul and Mannequin Pussy frontwoman Marisa Dubice are childhood friends, and the band began as a musical outlet for the two of them before rounding out its lineup with drummer Kaleen Reading and bassist Colins “Bear” Regisford. Mannequin Pussy’s last album, the excellent Patience, came out in 2019. They’ve been teasing a new song and video out soon.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Lost In Emotion”

    6 hours ago

    Rhye’s Michael Milosh Accused Of Grooming And Physical And Sexual Abuse By Ex-Wife

    3 days ago

    Angles Turns 10

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest