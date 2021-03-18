Outside Lands 2021 Moves To Halloween Weekend

Like pretty much every other festival in existence, San Francisco’s Outside Lands took 2020 off. Last June, organizers announced a lineup and ticket sale details for a 2021 event taking place in August, but Outside Lands 2021 has now officially been moved to Halloween weekend. “To ensure this year’s festival will be the safest possible environment for all fans, staff, artists and the world at large, we have made the decision to shift Outside Lands 2021 to October 29-31, 2021,” reads a statement on the fest’s website. “We are excited to return to Golden Gate Park with a special Halloween edition of the festival — and knowing how much Halloween means to San Francisco, you can expect a few treats in store!”

“The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities remains our top priority. We are working closely with local and state officials to create the safest festival experience possible,” the statement continues. “As guidance on openings of public gatherings is shifting rapidly, the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival. In the meanwhile please do what you can to help us with this effort by continuing to wear your masks and getting your vaccine when it’s your turn!”

While the 2021 lineup remains mostly the same as what was initially announced last year, there are a few adjustments due to the shift in dates. Big Thief, Beach House, and the 1975 will no longer be performing at the festival, while artists including KAYTRANADA, Bartees Strange, Flo Milli, Glass Animals, Lord Huron, 24kGoldn, and Buscabulla have been added to the bill. Find Outside Lands’ full 2021 lineup below.