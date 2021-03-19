Aesop Rock – “Long Legged Larry”

Last year, longtime rap traveler Aesop Rock released his psychedelic, head-spun self-produced LP Spirit World Field Guide, and it was one of my favorite rap albums of last year. A couple of months ago, Aesop and frequent collaborator Homeboy Sandman came out with “Ask Anyone,” their salute to the late MF DOOM. And today, Aesop Rock has returned to celebrate National Frog Day. (That’s a thing. It’s today.)

Aesop has come out with a new single called “Long Legged Larry,” a story-song about a bearded bullfrog superhero. Aesop came up with the character with the artist Jeremy Fish, a frequent collaborator, and he’s selling it as a plush toy on his website. ($55! Larry doesn’t come cheap!) The song itself is a delightfully funky lope, and it finds Aesop telling stories about Long Legged Larry saving various people and animals from various height-related scenarios.

“Long Legged Larry” also has a stop-motion video from animator Rob Shaw, which brings all of Aesop’s stories to life. I feel like my kids are going to love this thing, and I’m slightly worried that it’ll lead to me buy a $55 plush toy that my dogs will immediately rip to shreds. Check it out below.

“Long Legged Larry” is out now on Rhymesayers, and there’s a whole lot of associated merch up on Aesop’s website.