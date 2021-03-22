Lost Girls – “Losing Something”

New Music March 22, 2021 9:44 AM By James Rettig

Lost Girls – “Losing Something”

New Music March 22, 2021 9:44 AM By James Rettig

This week, Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden are releasing their first full-length as Lost Girls, Menneskekollektivet. They announced the album last month with its title track and today they’re sharing a new track from it called “Losing Something,” on which Hval goes into her hushed spoken word mode amidst a chilly and beautiful backdrop. “Isn’t it better than losing something?” she asks throughout. Check it out below.

Menneskekollektivet is out 3/26 digitally and 4/23 physically via Smalltown Supersound.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Lost In Emotion”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    15 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    13 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Chemtrails Over The Country Club

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest