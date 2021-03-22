Lost Girls – “Losing Something”
This week, Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden are releasing their first full-length as Lost Girls, Menneskekollektivet. They announced the album last month with its title track and today they’re sharing a new track from it called “Losing Something,” on which Hval goes into her hushed spoken word mode amidst a chilly and beautiful backdrop. “Isn’t it better than losing something?” she asks throughout. Check it out below.
Menneskekollektivet is out 3/26 digitally and 4/23 physically via Smalltown Supersound.