It was a Trojan Horse in the shape of a blue ghost and dancing gorillas. Consider this premise: You are 10 years old and you have one of those friends who has older, cooler, brothers who turn them on to music when they’re young (and, maybe, other things too soon). Some recommendations trickle down and the two of you end up on a computer with dial-up internet trying to access the video for a song called “Clint Eastwood” before the age of YouTube. You just started watching some of those old Eastwood movies. It’s cool there’s a song called that, and it’s cool that the video features all these vibrant cartoons, and it’s cool that it’s a rap song that lurches and snaps and makes you think you like rap music when you live in a town where you’re far likelier to hear nu-metal and soft rock on any given radio station. That video, if you were a kid who was just barely starting to explore and figure out what you like, was revelatory.

The self-titled Gorillaz album was the first album I bought myself. (If I’m being truly honest it was actually Smash Mouth’s Astro Lounge, but that was more like a misled prologue, and I have a feeling Gorillaz was at least the first one I bought with my own money.) Parental Advisory stickers were still a big deal back then, and my parents definitely weren’t psyched about that. Eventually I managed to secure an edited version — I’ve now recently realized this is in fact still the version I have on my computer — and that was it. I was hooked. I carried my Walkman and my one CD around with me, listening to Gorillaz over and over the way you do when you are young and each new piece of music is a treasured talisman. There was world-building at play in that “Clint Eastwood” video, and then each song on Gorillaz in turn felt like its own world beyond that.

In interviews at the time, Damon Albarn remarked how Gorillaz was a departure from Blur partially because he wanted to make music that, as Britpop waned, interacted more directly with pop culture again. He also, at times defensively, claimed he embraced the idea that his cartoon band would appeal to 10- or 12-year-olds rather than those his own age, who might’ve still been waiting for a work that grappled with relationship fallout, drug use, and fading youth the way Blur’s 13 had in 1999. Whether Albarn had some sort of master plan based on that premise or whether Gorillaz was a cheeky lark that got out of hand, the self-titled album marked a giant pivot in his career. Albarn wouldn’t age the same as his Britpop peers. With Gorillaz, he caught my ears when I was 10 years old, alongside those of a whole lot of other kids my age, and built something entirely different for himself.

I had no idea what the premise was behind Gorillaz back then. When you’re that young you don’t consider the potentially gimmicky element of the virtual band, you embrace the characters and the hints of a broader story surrounding the small bit of music then existing under the Gorillaz banner. It was years later that I found out some guy named Damon Albarn was behind the project. Even then, the first realization was that before Albarn created the Gorillaz music I knew and loved he was in some other band called Blur, who in turn I only recognized as the band behind “that woohoo song” that had been used in the BMW The Hire series of commercials-as-short-films. Those films were insane: starring Clive Owen as a mysterious driver, in a role that was a would-be inclusion on a theoretical resume to become Bond, and snagging all kinds of other talent both behind and in front of the camera. In one episode, he drove a miserable celebrity played by Madonna, directed by her then-husband Guy Ritchie. It was while Owen whipped around town that a track I’d later come to recognize as the infamous “Song 2” blared. (Incredibly, that BMW series was also what influenced Luc Besson to make The Transporter, somehow.)

Anyway, my point is: Albarn succeeded in ways that, one would have to imagine, he didn’t even grasp quite yet. He had divorced himself from the overbearing context of Britpop, even if the cartoon band was a thin ruse quickly solved once people heard his distinctive voice on the Tomorrow Comes Today EP in late 2000. But more importantly, he had wormed his way into the minds of young American kids who might only know him as the voice behind 2-D and the dude who sang that other song for that BMW clip.

Two decades later, it’s easy to lose sight of just how unique and bizarre a prospect Gorillaz was. Popstars undergo great seismic transformations and adopt alter-egos all the time. But Albarn had attempted to remove himself from the picture entirely, and in turn it brought him arguably greater success than ever. Gorillaz was a hit in his native England the same as Blur’s albums had been, but soon Albarn would reach commercial peaks stateside, and elsewhere, places where Blur had been more of an indie concern. At the same time, he was able to dismantle some of the tabloid-level celebrity that had dogged him as the frontman of Blur. In America, people probably wouldn’t readily recognize Albarn on the street, despite how ubiquitous Gorillaz songs were through the ’00s. All of that began with the project’s self-titled debut, which came out 20 years ago today.