Gary Leib Dead At 65

Gary Leib has died at 65, as the label Northern Spy Records confirms on Twitter.

The musician, who most recently was involved in the ambient-country band SUSS, was born in Chicago and attended the Rhode Island School Of Design. He was in the Grammy-nominated new wave/country band Rubber Rodeo in the ’80s. They released two albums, 1984’s Scenic Views and 1986’s Heartbreak Highway. A few years ago, his Rubber Rodeo bandmate Bob Holmes approached Leib with the idea for SUSS and they put out three albums in three years, most recently last December’s Promise.

Leib was also an illustrator. In 1993 and 1994, he collaborated with another Rubber Rodeo member Doug Allen for the comic book Idiotland, which was nominated for a 1994 Harvey Award for Best New Series. He had his own animation studio Twinkle and his work was featured in publications like The New Yorker and The New York Times and films that included American Ultra, American Splendor, and Happiness.

Gary Leib, the cartoonist, animator, and musician known for Idiotland, American Splendor, and his involvement in bands Rubber Rodeo and, most recently, SUSS, has passed away suddenly. We're deeply sorrowful to share this news. Our hearts go out to SUSS and Gary's friends/family. pic.twitter.com/NjMu6dus9r — Northern Spy Records (@northernspyrecs) March 22, 2021