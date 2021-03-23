UV-TV – “Distant Lullaby”

UV-TV started making off fast, catchy, fired-up garage punk in Gainesville, Florida in 2015. Since then, the band has relocated to Queens and cranked out a whole lot of ridiculously hooky music. In 2019, they released their sophomore album Happy, and it ruled. Last year, just before the pandemic hit, they dropped a cover of the Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Happy Place,” and that ruled, too. Today, they’ve announced the impending arrival of a third album, and they’ve released another banger.

UV-TV’s new album is called “Always Something.” It’s the first album that they’ve written since moving to New York, and it’s also their first with new drummer Ian Rose. The band wrote the songs while stuck at home during the early days of the pandemic. But at least in first single “Distant Lullaby,” I don’t hear the anxiety and the torpor of that bad little moment. Instead, this thing rips.

“Distant Lullaby” is the sort of song that UV-TV does better than just about anyone else right now. It’s a giddy jangle with bittersweet melodies and a whole lot of fuzz. The track totally works as punk rock, but its ba ba ba hook is pure power-pop and frontwoman Rose Vastola sings everything in a clear, ringing voice, letting you hear every word. Great song! Listen below.

<a href="https://uvtv.bandcamp.com/track/distant-lullaby">Distant Lullaby by UV-TV</a>

Always Something is out 5/28 on PaperCup Music.