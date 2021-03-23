Whistler Molly Lewis Signs To Jagjaguwar, John C. Reilly Plays Sax In Her “Oceanic Feeling” Video

Molly Lewis is a world-renowned whistler from Australia. In recent years she has been based in Los Angeles, where her Café Molly events have supposedly attracted the likes of Karen O and Mac DeMarco. Today the esteemed indie label Jagjaguwar announced that it has signed Lewis. Her first single for Jagjaguwar, “Oceanic Feeling,” is out today. It’s a peculiar song with an even more peculiar video.

“Oceanic Feeling” is a wordless ballad that, between its high lonesome gallop and Lewis’ whistled melody, seems like it could be shoehorned into an old Spaghetti Western. But there are also elements of lounge jazz and exotica in the mix, particularly when Leon Michels’ saxophone enters halfway through. In the video, Lewis dresses like a medieval maiden(?) and music-adjacent Hollywood star and Café Molly regular John C. Reilly mimes the sax part while wearing an outfit that recalls the Burger King. I am not sure if any of this could be described as “good,” exactly, but it’s definitely unique!

Watch the “Oceanic Feeling” video below.