Andrew Hung – “Space”

Alongside Benjamin John Power, who just released his latest Blanck Mass album In Ferneaux, Andrew Hung is one half of the great (and sadly still on hiatus) electronic noise duo Fuck Buttons. Since releasing his solo debut Realisationship in 2017, Hung has made soundtracks for the Adult Swim comedy Tropical Cop Tales and director Jim Hosking’s An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn. And now he’s announcing a new solo album called Devastations, out in June.

Today, Hung is sharing Devastations‘ lead single “Space,” a gradually building six-minute epic that places Hung’s detached vocals front and center. “‘Space’ is about the fabric that connects us all i.e., space,” Hung explains in a statement. “We won’t find perfection in individual elements, but we can find perfection in the space that connects us and the outer edges of the known universe and beyond.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Battle”

02 “Promises”

03 “Brother”

04 “Colour”

05 “Light”

06 “Wave”

07 “Space”

08 “Goodbye”

Devastations is out 6/18 on Lex Records. Pre-order it here.