Andrew Hung – “Space”

New Music March 24, 2021 10:49 AM By Peter Helman

Andrew Hung – “Space”

New Music March 24, 2021 10:49 AM By Peter Helman

Alongside Benjamin John Power, who just released his latest Blanck Mass album In Ferneaux, Andrew Hung is one half of the great (and sadly still on hiatus) electronic noise duo Fuck Buttons. Since releasing his solo debut Realisationship in 2017, Hung has made soundtracks for the Adult Swim comedy Tropical Cop Tales and director Jim Hosking’s An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn. And now he’s announcing a new solo album called Devastations, out in June.

Today, Hung is sharing Devastations‘ lead single “Space,” a gradually building six-minute epic that places Hung’s detached vocals front and center. “‘Space’ is about the fabric that connects us all i.e., space,” Hung explains in a statement. “We won’t find perfection in individual elements, but we can find perfection in the space that connects us and the outer edges of the known universe and beyond.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Battle”
02 “Promises”
03 “Brother”
04 “Colour”
05 “Light”
06 “Wave”
07 “Space”
08 “Goodbye”

Devastations is out 6/18 on Lex Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    12 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    8 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: serpentwithfeet DEACON

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest