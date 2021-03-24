Downhaul – “Eyesight”

So there are two bands from Richmond, Virginia who travel in vaguely adjacent scenes and who have very similar names. First, there’s Downhaul, who make slow, cinematic, emo-influenced indie rock. And then there’s Downfall, who make chugging, stomping Madball-style hardcore. (The 2019 EP Dead To Me? Whew!) If I was in Downhaul, I imagine that I would spent every moment of my life scared that Downfall might somehow take offense at my band name and general existence. But I guess the two bands sound different enough that there hasn’t really been any confusion. Anyway, Downhaul have a new song, and it’s good!

Downhaul have been making spacious, pretty music since 2016, and they released an album called Before You Fall Asleep a couple of years ago. Today, they’ve come out with a sweeping and dramatic track called “Eyesight,” and if you like the more contemplative and expansive side of emo, then you’ll probably be into it. Below, check out the “Eyesight” video, in which we see the band working in the studio with The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die’s Chris Teti.