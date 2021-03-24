Brockhampton – “Buzzcut” (Feat. Danny Brown)

New Music March 24, 2021 9:15 PM By Peter Helman

We haven’t heard from Brockhampton in a while. Last year, the rap boy band released a weekly series of new songs that they took down shortly after sharing. And now, suddenly, they’re back — teaming up with another extremely high-energy rap performer, Danny Brown, for a new single called “Buzzcut.” The track, Brockhampton’s first official release since 2019’s Ginger, features background vocals from the crew’s in-house producer Jabari Manwa. Listen and watch the music video directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit below.

