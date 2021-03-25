Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – “Black Sunlight” (Feat. KAYANA)

For years, Armand Hammer have been making concussive, apocalyptic rap music about the problem of existing in a hostile world. Together and apart, New York rappers billy woods and Elucid make biting, vivid abstract-expressionist music that demands serious textual analysis. Last year, Armand Hammer released the excellent album Shrines, and both members of the group also teamed up with other artists to make collaborative albums. (Elucid formed Small Bills with producer the Lasso and released Don’t Play It Straight. Meanwhile, billy woods and Moor Mother came out with the surprise album BRASS a few months ago.) Tomorrow, Armand Hammer return with another new album, and they’ve made it with a very serious collaborator.

The Alchemist has been producing rap music since the early ’90s, and he’s on a serious run right now. In 2020, the Alchemist produced two of the year’s best rap albums, Freddie Gibbs’ Alfredo and Boldy James’ The Price Of Tea In China. It looks like he’s about to pull off something similar in 2021. Tomorrow, Armand Hammer will release HARAM, the new album that they recorded with the Alchemist. It’s the duo’s first time working with a single producer for an entire album. Armand Hammer announced the album a few weeks ago. Today, with just hours before the album is set to arrive, they’ve shared a single track.

HARAM will feature appearances from guests like Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and Fielded. The new song “Black Sunlight” has vocals from the New York R&B singer KAYANA, and it’s got a staggered, flickering Alchemist beat. Over the tracks, billy woods and Elucid hit you with one jagged image after another, snapping you out of any kind of daze that the track might create. Listen to the song and look at the HARAM tracklist below.

<a href="https://armandhammer.bandcamp.com/album/haram">Haram by Armand Hammer & The Alchemist</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sir Benni Miles”

02 “Roaches Don’t Fly”

03 “Black Sunlight” (Feat. KAYANA)

04 “Indian Summer”

05 “Aubergine” (Feat. Fielded)

06 “God’s Feet”

07 “Peppertree”

08 “Scaffolds”

09 “Falling Out The Sky” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

10 “Wishing Bad” (Feat. Curly Castro & Amani)

11 “Chicharrones” (Feat. Quelle Chris)

12 “Squeegee”

13 “Robert Moses”

14 “Stonefruit”

HARAM is out 3/24 on Backwoodz Studioz.