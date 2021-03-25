The Bruce Lee Band – “Division In The Heartland”

The California-based musician Mike Park has been making ska-punk for a long, long time. Park started out with the band Skankin’ Pickle in 1989, and in 1996 he founded the label Asian Man Records, which has put out music from people like the Alkaline Trio, Joyce Manor, the Lawrence Arms, and Jeff Rosenstock’s beloved old band Bomb The Music Industry! Park has also been leading the Bruce Lee Band, a ska-punk group with a revolving lineup, since 1995. Today, Park has announced plans for a new Bruce Lee Band EP called Division In The Heartland, and he’s dropped the title track.

Ever since the Bruce Lee Band’s Jeff Rosenstock-produced 2019 EP Rental!! Eviction!!, the group has had a serious all-star lineup. Rosenstock himself plays bass, keyboards, and saxophone. Dan Potthast, leader of St. Louis ska greats MU330, plays guitar. Kevin Higuchi, a member of Jeff Rosenstock’s Death Rosenstock backing band, is on drums.

Musically, the new song “Division In The Heartland” is a fun two-minute ska-punk sprint. But it’s also an angry song about a society at war with its own people: “Men in high places, afraid of mixed races/ Pledging the flag to defend racist cases.” It’s a potent piece of music, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://asianmanrecords.bandcamp.com/track/division-in-the-heartland">Division In The Heartland by The Bruce Lee Band</a>

The Division In The Heartland EP is out 5/28 on Asian Man Records.