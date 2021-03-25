Hear Stone Temple Pilots’ “Big Bang Baby” Alternate Version From New Tiny Music 25th Anniversary Edition

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of Stone Temple Pilots’ incredible Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop, an album you either love dearly or have severely underrated. To celebrate, the band has announced a Super Deluxe Edition of the LP, which found them further embracing their glammy classic rock tendencies and forgoing the Hollywood grunge that made them famous.

The reissue contains three CDs and one LP: the original album in both formats, plus two more CDs of “early versions, instrumentals, and alternate takes along with a complete concert recording from 1997.” Specifically, the live recording is from STP’s March 14, 1997 gig at Club La Vela in Panama City Beach. To promote this package, the band has shared an alternate version of lead single “Big Bang Baby,” a song so invigorating that who cares if it rips off “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”? This cut of the song is rawer and nastier than the album version, with a messier Scott Weiland vocal take and mixing that makes you feel like you’re in the room with the band. Hear it below.

Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition is out 7/23 via Rhino. Pre-order it here.

