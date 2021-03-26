In 2020, the Queens rap snarler Flee Lord released 12 mixtapes, one for every month of the year, and he still found time to deliver scene-stealing guest verses on multiple Griselda records. Today, Flee Lord has another full-length out, but this one is different. Flee Lord made this one with DJ Muggs, the legendary producer behind Cypress Hill, who’s been on a serious streak himself lately.

For years, Muggs has been working with underground rappers, teaming up for entire full-length albums. Thus far in 2020, Muggs has released the dark, gothic instrumental album Dies Occidendum, and he’s also released Death And The Magician, a collaborative album with the New York rapper Rome Streetz. Both of those are just in the past few weeks! Today, Muggs and Flee Lord have teamed up on Rammellzee, a new album named after the late art-world enigma and abstract rap pioneer.

Rammellzee is a quick half-hour album, and it’s sharp and focused. Muggs and Flee Lord lock into a hard head-nod groove together, and Flee Lord’s rangy bark shows a whole lot of personality. Ghostface Killah, Roc Marciano, and Meyhem Lauren, among others, make guest appearances. Rammellzee doesn’t seem to be on Bandcamp or Spotify right now, but if you’ve got Apple Music, you can stream it below.

Rammellzee is out now on Muggs’ Soul Assassins label.