Wavves – “Sinking Feeling” (Prod. Dave Sitek)
Wavves are back with their first new music in nearly three years. “Sinking Feeling,” the first taste of a forthcoming release for the band’s once and future label Fat Possum, was made in collaboration with TV On The Radio production wizard Dave Sitek. “A stone in the sea/ Swallowing me/ Drifting into the ground,” Nathan Williams sings. “An incoming tide/ So fierce you can’t hide/ Takes you until you drown.”
“‘Sinking Feeling’ is a song about a wave of depression that keeps coming back,” frontman Nathan Williams explains. “It’s that sinking feeling that drags you down and no matter what you do or where you go it follows you.” The song arrives with a music video directed by Jesse Lirola, which you can find below.
“Sinking Feeling” is out now on Fat Possum.