Angel Olsen – “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)”

Angel Olsen released the powerful All Mirrors back in October of 2019. While it ranked as one of the best albums of that year, Olsen was already clear that All Mirrors wasn’t the entire story. There was another side to All Mirrors, the rawer and more stripped-down iterations of these songs — that eventually became Whole New Mess, released last August. While that seemed to wrap up any loose ends from the All Mirrors era, Olsen is back with one more (presumably final) word on this material before whatever comes next.

Today, Olsen’s announced Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories. It’s a boxset collecting All Mirrors and Whole New Mess — alongside each other, like the double album that never was in 2019 — along with a bonus LP called Far Memory that features some All Mirrors remixes, some alternate tracks, and Olsen’s cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This.” The set also includes a 40-page book feature photography and early journal entries when All Mirrors/Whole New Mess were first coming into focus. Song Of The Lark is limited to 3,000 physical copies.

Along with the announcement, Olsen has shared “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess).” It’s an alternate version of “Whole New Mess,” recorded during the All Mirrors sessions and, thus, a little fuller in arrangement. It still starts out sparse, but the song grows around Olsen as it goes, featuring a brass arrangement from Nate Walcott. Check it out below, along with Olsen’s unboxing video, in which she also talks a bit about All Mirrors and Whole New Mess.

FAR MEMORY TRACKLIST:

01 “All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)”

02 “New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)”

03 “More Than This” (Roxy Music Cover)

04 “Smaller”

05 “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)”

06 “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)”

Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories is out 5/7 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.