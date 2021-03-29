Zombi – “Black Forest”

For years, the Pittsburgh duo Zombi has been making slow, atmospheric, intense instrumental music. Zombi’s music takes cues from psychedelia, prog, and krautrock, but as the band name implies, the band’s truest inspirations are the horror-movie soundtracks of the ’70s and ’80s. Last year, Zombi returned from a five-year break with a new album called 2020, and it’s hard to imagine a more dread-inducing title than that. Since then, they’ve released a split with Uniform, with both bands remixing each other. Today, Zombi announce that they’ll release a new EP called Liquid Crystal this spring, and they’ve released a new track.

The six-minute “Black Forest” is a pulsating dark-neon instrumental that combines needling synth arpeggios with live drums and proggy guitar riffage. For this band, it’s a relatively upbeat track, and its whole vibe is more Knight Rider than Argento. Still, like all Zombi music, it will presumably sound best when you’re out driving at night. Check out the song and the Liquid Crystal tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mangler”

02 “Chant”

03 “Liquid Crystal”

04 “Turning Points”

05 “Black Forest”

Liquid Crystal is out 5/14 on Relapse. That cover art is pretty.