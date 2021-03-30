St. Lenox – “Deliverance”

St. Lenox, the uniquely wordy and emphatic musical project of Manhattan lawyer and philosphy PhD Andrew Choi, is returning with a fourth studio album called Ten Songs Of Worship And Praise For Our Tumultuous Times later this spring. The new album finds Choi wrestling with religion in America, and its Easter-themed lead single “Deliverance” showcases his inclination towards rumination. On the synthwave-curious chorus, he flirts with existentialism: “Jesse, I must confess to you something/ Secret just between you and I/ ‘Til now I’ve been lucky in life to never have/ Someone close to me ever die.”

Choi shared this statement on the new album:

I’m not particularly religious, but I grew up in a religious household. I pay attention to what’s happening, and it’s weird seeing the turn it has taken over the years, from a distance. I understand why people have moved away from the church. But at the same time, I also understand why people are religious. These songs are me dealing with religion, but not really in a critical or negative way. Instead, I want the music to help people remember the hopeful feeling that I remembered, when I was growing up in the church. If that’s the starting point, then maybe people can see themselves being religious again. Maybe I can see myself being religious again. I’m not sure.

Listen to “Deliverance” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Deliverance”

02 “Arthur Is At A Shiva”

03 “The Great Blue Heron (Song Of Solomon)”

04 “Kroger Twilight”

05 “What Is It Like To Have Children”

06 “Bethesda”

07 “Gospel Of Hope”

08 “Teenage Eyes”

09 “Our Tumultuous Times”

10 “Superkamiokande”

Ten Songs Of Worship And Praise For Our Tumultuous Times is out 6/11 on Don Giovanni Records / Anyway Records. Pre-order it here.