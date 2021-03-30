Sons Of Kemet – “Hustle” (Feat. Kojey Radical & Lianne La Havas)

Three years ago, the London jazz quartet Sons Of Kemet released a wild, expressive, omnivorous album called Your Queen Is A Reptile. The group had been going for years before then, and it’s one of three main projects from saxophonist and clarinetist Shabaka Hutchings, who also leads the groups Shabaka And The Ancestors and The Comet Is Coming. But Your Queen Is A Reptile struck a nerve. Sons Of Kemet, like Kamasi Washington, crossed out of the jazz world and started getting booked at mainstream festivals. It looks like Hutchings is taking those opportunities and running with them. Sons Of Kemet have just announced the release of their next album Black To The Future, and it looks like it could be a major statement.

In a press release, Hutchings calls the new album “a sonic poem for the invocation of power, remembrance and healing. It depicts a movement to redefine and reaffirm what it means to strive for black power.” The album will feature contributions from musicians like Angel Bat Dawid, Moor Mother, D Double E, and Steve Williamson. On first single “Hustle,” Sons Of Kemet work with rapper and spoken word artist Kojey Radical, and the track also features backing vocals from Lianne La Havas.

“Hustle” is a percussive rumble of a track, built around a stomping and syncopated drums-and-tuba beat. Kojey Radical chants about Black struggle, and Lianne La Havas’ adds lightness to his melodies. In director Ashleigh Jadee’s video, two dancers move each other around a London block. It’s a powerful visual for a powerful track. Below, check out the “Hustle” video and the Black To The Future tracklist.

TRACKLIST

01 “Field Negus” (Feat. Joshua Idehen)

02 “Pick Up Your Burning Cross” (Feat. Moor Mother & Angel Bat Dawid)

03 “Think Of Home”

04 “Hustle” (Feat. Kojey Radical)

05 “For The Culture” (Feat. D Double E)

06 “To Never Forget The Source”

07 “In Remembrance Of Those Fallen”

08 “Let The Circle Be Unbroken”

09 “Envision Yourself Levitating”

10 “Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong”

11 “Black” (Feat. Joshua Idehen)

Black To The Future is out 5/14 on Impulse! Records.