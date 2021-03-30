Garbage – “The Men Who Rule The World”

Garbage – “The Men Who Rule The World”

Garbage have announced a new album, No Gods No Masters, the follow-up to 2016’s Strange Little Birds and their third full-length since their mid-’00s hiatus. It was produced by longtime collaborator Billy Bush and is being introduced with lead single “The Men Who Rule The World.”

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” the band said in a statement. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Men Who Rule The World”
02 “The Creeps”
03 “Uncomfortably Me”
04 “Wolves”
05 “Anonymous XXX”
06 “Waiting For God”
07 “Godhead”
08 “A Woman Destroyed”
09 “Flipping The Bird”
10 “No Gods No Masters”
11 “This City Will Kill You”

No Gods No Masters is out 6/11. Pre-order it here.

