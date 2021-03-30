SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First – “bloodstainedeyes”

The San Diego band SeeYouSpaceCowboy play a grindy, metallic, theatrical version of screamo — a sort of Warped Tour version of the chaotic sounds of bands like For Your Health and Portrayal Of Guilt have been blasting out lately. If I Die First, meanwhile, are a sort of metalcore supergroup, featuring members of From First To Last and Ghostemane’s backing band, as well as the producer Nedarb and the emo-trap artists Lil Lotus and Lil Zubin. This spring, both bands will put out a new split EP, and it includes one track, “bloodstainedeyes,” where the two bands violently merge to become one.

The new SeeYouSpaceCowboy/If I Die First split EP is called A Sure Disaster, and it has two tracks apiece from both bands. Right in the middle, there’s “bloodstainedeyes,” a five-minute collaborative track from both bands. It seesaws wildly between cheesed-out MySpace-era scene whine-sing emo catharsis and furious bursts of mosh madness. It’s a lot of fun.

Director Cameron Nunez’s video is fun, too. It starts out with both bands playing in a room together, and it almost immediately goes into the two groups — helpfully dressed in matching uniforms, so you can tell them apart — beating each other senseless. By the end, the walls are spattered, Jackson Pollock-style, with blood.

The A Sure Disaster split is out 5/14 on Pure Noise.