Demi Lovato – “Met Him Last Night” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

New Music April 2, 2021 12:09 AM By Chris DeVille

Demi Lovato – “Met Him Last Night” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

New Music April 2, 2021 12:09 AM By Chris DeVille

Demi Lovato’s new album Dancing With The Devil … The Art Of Starting Over is out now. It’s the pop star’s first album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, which means it’s also the first since the 2019 overdose that left her hospitalized and temporarily blind. As you might have inferred from the title, the album grapples directly with those demons and others.

Consider the project’s most anticipated track, a duet with Ariana Grande called “Met Him Last Night.” The “him” in question is the devil, who is here depicted as a predator who attempts to take advantage of women by cracking jokes and buying drinks. Musically it’s a high-drama affair befitting two divas who love to wail, its string arrangements undergirded by throbbing synths and walloping programmed drums. “I don’t believe in you,” they sing, “’cause I know just how you do.”

Below, hear “Met Him Last Night” and stream the rest of Lovato’s new album.

And here’s the music video for “Dancing With The Devil”:

Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over is out now on Island.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”

    43 mins ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    3 days ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest