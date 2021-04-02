Demi Lovato – “Met Him Last Night” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

Demi Lovato’s new album Dancing With The Devil … The Art Of Starting Over is out now. It’s the pop star’s first album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, which means it’s also the first since the 2019 overdose that left her hospitalized and temporarily blind. As you might have inferred from the title, the album grapples directly with those demons and others.

Consider the project’s most anticipated track, a duet with Ariana Grande called “Met Him Last Night.” The “him” in question is the devil, who is here depicted as a predator who attempts to take advantage of women by cracking jokes and buying drinks. Musically it’s a high-drama affair befitting two divas who love to wail, its string arrangements undergirded by throbbing synths and walloping programmed drums. “I don’t believe in you,” they sing, “’cause I know just how you do.”

Below, hear “Met Him Last Night” and stream the rest of Lovato’s new album.

And here’s the music video for “Dancing With The Devil”:

Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over is out now on Island.