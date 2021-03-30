Poté – “Young Lies” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

New Music March 30, 2021 2:10 PM By James Rettig

Poté is the project of the experimental producer Sylvern Mathurin, who was born in St. Lucia and currently lives in Paris. He released his debut album, Spiral My Love, in 2018 and he’s done remixes for artists like Gorillaz and Little Dragon. Today, he announced a new album called A Tenuous Tale Of Her, which is out in June, and shared its Damon Albarn-featuring lead single “Young Lies.” Albarn contributes a grizzled intro to the track, which explodes into a frenzied beat and eventually Poté’s own smooth vocals. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Under”
02 “Stare”
03 “Lows”
04 “Valley”
05 “Valley II” (Feat. Pierre Kwenders)
06 “Pretty Penny’s Interlude”
07 “Open Up”
08 “Young Lies” (Feat. Damon Albarn)
09 “Good2u” (Feat. INFAMOUSIZAK)
10 “Plastic Prayers”
11 “Together”

A Tenuous Tale Of Her is out 6/4 via OUTLIER. Pre-order it here.

