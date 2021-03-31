Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth – “Remember We Were Lovers”

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth are teaming up for a joint album. Utopian Ashes, out in July on Third Man, brings together the Primal Scream and Savages singers for 10 songs inspired by such country partnerships as Gram Parsons/Emmylou Harris and the LDR-beloved George Jones/Tammy Wynette. The album features playing from Jehnny Beth’s longtime collaborator Johnny Hostile (bass) and three of Gillespie’s Primal Scream bandmates: Andrew Innes (guitar), Martin Duffy (piano), and Darrin Mooney (drums).

Lead single “Remember We Were Lovers” arrives today with a video by Douglas Hart, which you can watch below.

In addition to the album with Jehnny Beth, Gillespie recently announced a new memoir called Tenement Kid. Named for a song on Primal Scream’s 2013 album More Light, the book traces Gillespie’s life from his childhood in working-class Glasgow up through the release of Screamadelica in 1991. The book is out in October via White Rabbit.