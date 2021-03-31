Dead History – “Sleep Safe”

New Music March 31, 2021 9:18 AM By Chris DeVille

Dead History – “Sleep Safe”

New Music March 31, 2021 9:18 AM By Chris DeVille

Y’all ever heard about the emo and post-hardcore scene in Mankato, Minnesota? As I understand it, in the first half of the ’90s the vibe in the area was similar to what was happening in Champaign/Urbana down in Illinois. The city’s reputation was such that many punk bands would stop there rather than Minneapolis/St. Paul. Were you there when Jawbreaker or NOFX or the Offspring played Marti’s? If you’re reading this post, there’s a nonzero chance you were!

Dead History is a band comprising five guys from Mankato and nearby towns like Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Appleton, Wisconsin — vocalist Brad Senne, guitarists Matthew Rezac and Brock Specht, drummer David Jarnstrom, and bassist John McEwen — all of whom have since moved to Minneapolis. Between them they’ve been members of such groups as Picturesque, Reach, Gratitude, Align, Floodplain, Story Of The Sea, BNLX, the Book Of Dead Names, Sunday Flood, and more. Way back in 2000, the five of them tracked some loosely shoegaze-y post-hardcore songs together under the name Dead History, but nothing ever became of the songs until Rezac ran into Jarnstrom in 2017. They decided to spruce up the old recordings and put them out as a self-titled album via Landland Colportage, the label that brought you Slow Mass and various Kinsella-related recordings.

Lead single “Sleep Safe” is out today. Speaking of Champagne/Urbana, if you loved that Hum reunion album last year and would be open to a gruffer, more accelerated take on that sound akin to Texas Is The Reason, this may well be the song for you. Dig into it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Pushing Friction”
02 “High-Wire Act”
03 “Empty Eyes”
04 “The Shallow End”
05 “Back to the Center”
06 “Sleep Safe”
07 “Telmex”
08 “Where Do We Hide?”

Dead History is out 6/11 via Landland Colportage. Pre-order it here.

Daniel Corrigan

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    10 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    1 day ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    2 days ago

    Prominent Songwriters Sign Letter Calling For Artists To Stop Demanding Credit For Songs They Didn’t Write

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest