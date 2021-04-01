It’s Devo Day In Akron, Ohio

Devo are among the nominees up for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio this year, and the city of Akron, Ohio really, really wants them to get in. Devo are from Akron, and the mayor of Akron is kicking off a month-long #DEVOTE campaign to recognize Devo by proclaiming that today, April 1, a day with no other significance whatsoever, is officially Devo Day. Happy Devo Day to all (but especially Akron, Ohio residents)!

Devo Day is just the beginning of Akron’s push to rock the vote. Fifty energy dome sculptures inspired by the band’s signature red hats, made out of recycled tires and featuring QR codes linking to a fan vote website, will “mysteriously appear” throughout the city of the course of the next month. There will be life-sized cutouts of Devo hanging out in the Downtown Akron corridor. And Mayor Dan Horrigan will appear in a DEVOtional video alongside Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Tony Hawk, and Goodyear’s Akron Blimp.

“The City of Akron has an unbelievable sense of pride, especially when it involves the success of our people,” says Mayor Horrigan in a statement. “We are, and will continue to be, immensely proud to be the home of Devo and will be rallying this great community to help them achieve the recognition they deserve.”

“Devo is of course one of my favorite bands,” adds former Akron resident and noted rock music person Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. “It was a huge thing for me as a teenager to know a band from Akron as cool and weird could strike a chord (no pun intended) that resonated so massively around the world.”