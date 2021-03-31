MNDR – “Love In Reverse” (Feat. Empress Of)

MNDR – “Love In Reverse” (Feat. Empress Of)

New Music March 31, 2021 7:27 PM By Peter Helman

MNDR, the synthpop project of Los Angeles-based musician and songwriter Amanda Warner, has teamed up with fellow dance-pop auteur Empress Of for the pulsing new single “Love In Reverse,” a gleaming ode to volatile yet irresistible attraction. “Sometimes we can’t stop the magnetic pull of a relationship that’s bound to end in a pile of broken hearts,” Warner says in a statement. “Logic is no match for passion and lust.” Listen to “Love In Reverse” below.

