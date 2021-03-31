L’Rain – “Two Face”

By James Rettig

Taja Cheek’s self-titled 2017 debut as L’Rain was an affecting album that ended up being about the loss of her mother, who passed away while she was making it. Today, Cheek is announcing the album’s follow-up, Fatigue, which will be out in June, and sharing its lead single “Two Face,” a kaleidoscopic swirl of pulsating sound that has a ghostly undercurrent, as her voice is subsumed into a gauzy rush of R&B and digital squawks. Watch a video for the track and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Fly, Die”
02 “Find It”
03 “Round Sun”
04 “Blame Me”
05 “Black Clap”
06 “Suck Teeth”
07 “Love Her”
08 “Kill Self”
09 “Not Now”
10 “Two Face”
11 “Walk Through”
12 “I V”
13 “Need Be”
14 “Take Two”

Fatigue is out 6/25 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.

