Watch Lorde Cover Bruce Springsteen With Marlon Williams
Most of the world is still figuring out how to get back to live music post-pandemic, but concerts have been going on in New Zealand for a good while now. And at the Hollywood Avondale Theatre in Auckland tonight, as Coup De Main reports, Lorde — who has been working on new music — joined alt-country singer-songwriter Marlon Williams onstage to sing a duet of Bruce Springsteen’s 1987 track “Tougher Than The Rest.” Lorde and Williams teamed up to cover Simon & Garfunkel a couple years ago — and the Boss covered Lorde’s “Royals” in 2014, so it seems only right that she return the favor. Watch their performance below.